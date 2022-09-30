ST Sports Talk Podcast: F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali on Singapore GP's status, sport's growth and sustainability

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport.
In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and assistant sports editor Jonathan Wong chat with Formula One chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali, who is in town for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix, which makes its return after two years.
Domenicali discusses the Singapore GP’s status and place on the F1 calendar, how Asia remains a big part of its global strategy, and addresses rumours about preferential treatment for certain teams.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:13 F1’s return to The Lion City
4:03 Is Singapore still F1's ‘crown jewel’ of the East?
5:15 Where F1 could expand to next
14:45 F1's push for sustainability by 2030
18:33 Preferential treatment for some teams?
Read more: https://str.sg/wrE6
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Jonathan Wong (jonwong@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
