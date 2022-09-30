ST Sports Talk Podcast: F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali on Singapore GP's status, sport's growth and sustainability

In this podcast with The Straits Times, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali discusses the Singapore GP’s status and place on the F1 calendar, and how Asia remains a big part of its global strategy. PHOTO: AFP
and
Updated
Published
47 sec ago

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport.

In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and assistant sports editor Jonathan Wong chat with Formula One chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali, who is in town for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix, which makes its return after two years.

Domenicali discusses the Singapore GP’s status and place on the F1 calendar, how Asia remains a big part of its global strategy, and addresses rumours about preferential treatment for certain teams.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:13 F1’s return to The Lion City

4:03 Is Singapore still F1's ‘crown jewel’ of the East?

5:15 Where F1 could expand to next

14:45 F1's push for sustainability by 2030

18:33 Preferential treatment for some teams?

Read more: https://str.sg/wrE6

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Jonathan Wong (jonwong@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88 

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS

Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top