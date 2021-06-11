ST Sports Talk Podcast: Debating teenage footballers in Singapore Premier League

ST Sports Talk Ep 133: More teenage footballers in Singapore Premier League - good or bad?

19:47 mins

Synopsis: ST Sports Talk is The Straits Times' monthly sports podcast.

In this episode, sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan hosts Young Lions head coach Philippe Aw and former youth coach Khairul Asyraf to talk about the emergence of 15-17 year-old footballers in the Singapore Premier League.

Aw and Khairul discuss if this trend will benefit Singapore football or if it's a sign of trouble.

They discuss the following:

1. How some of these teenage footballers are assessed to be ready for professional football (1:18)

2. Is the emergence of a 15-year-old in the SPL a sign of the decline in standard of the league (5:55)

3. The benefits of giving young footballers an early debut (10:40)

4. Why this trend may show a fault in the structure of youth development in Singapore football (12:25)

Produced by: Deepan Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) and Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah

