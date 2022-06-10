ST Sports Talk Podcast: Dana White on UFC's aspirations in Asia and beyond

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.
In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White about the UFC 275 event in Singapore, which fights excite him most, and the UFC's plans to reach and develop talent in previously uncharted territories.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:49 - Why turn UFC Singapore into a Pay-per-view?
03:30 - Dana's surprise fight to watch at UFC 275
06:08 - Can Asian talent rise?
07:45 - Updates on Jon Jones and Conor McGregor
Read more: https://str.sg/w6cb
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Jonathan Matthew Roberts
Edited by: Eden Soh
