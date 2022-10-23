ST Sports Talk Podcast: Chris Froome on loving the ‘suffering’ involved in pro cycling

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport.

ST Sports Talk welcomes sporting royalty in this episode in the form of four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, widely regarded as one of the greatest cyclists of all time.

Speaking to Sazali Abdul Aziz and Kimberly Kwek from his residence in Monaco, Froome talks about his road to recovery from an awful crash in 2019, what keeps him going at the ripe age of 37, as well as the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium on Oct 29 and 30, which he will be racing in.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:17 - Being regarded as a cycling G.O.A.T

3:37 - Why still put himself through the grind?

5:56 - Criteriums vs long races

7:23 - Being forced to slow down after the 2019 injury

