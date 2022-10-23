ST Sports Talk Podcast: Chris Froome: I love the ‘suffering’ involved in pro cycling

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport.
ST Sports Talk welcomes sporting royalty in this episode in the form of four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, widely regarded as one of the greatest cyclists of all time.
Speaking to Sazali Abdul Aziz and Kimberly Kwek from his residence in Monaco, Froome talks about his road to recovery from an awful crash in 2019, what keeps him going at the ripe age of 37, as well as the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium on Oct 29 and 30, which he will be racing in.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:17 - Being regarded as a cycling G.O.A.T
3:37 - Why still put himself through the grind?
5:56 - Criteriums vs long races
7:23 - Being forced to slow down after the 2019 injury
Read more: https://str.sg/wHf6
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Kimberly Kwek (kimkwek@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa
Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS
Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq
---
Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:
Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!