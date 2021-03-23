ST Sports Talk Podcast: Can children succeed in SG football with a good post-playing career?

ST Sports Talk Ep 125: Can children succeed in SG football with a good post-playing career?

13:23 mins

Synopsis: ST Sports Talk is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast.

In the second of a three-part series, ST sports editor Lee Yulin and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chat with the two men spearheading the government’s ambitious Unleash The Roar! project to lift Singapore football standards with the goal of getting the national team to the 2034 World Cup.

Their guests, Lim Teck Yin, chief executive officer of national sports agency Sport Singapore, and Bernard Tan, deputy president of the Football Association of Singapore, share how they plan to convince parents to buy into their long-term plan for the local game.

They discuss:

1. Can parents be convinced of a football future for their kids? (0:37)

2. Singapore’s ‘generational change’ (8:15)

3. To play or not to play? The dilemma during exams (9:37)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

