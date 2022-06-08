ST Sports Talk Podcast: Boxing ropes in 'The Chosen Wan' to turn fortunes around

In this podcast, former top national boxer Muhamad Ridhwan speaks about his new role as co-coach of the national boxing squad. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.

In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with former top national boxer Muhamad Ridhwan about his new role as co-coach of the national boxing squad, as it aims for improvement at the Cambodia SEA Games taking place in May 2023.

Ridhwan also talks about calling time on his professional career - how retirement crept up on him - and what he has been up to in the past 18 months.

Highlights(click/tap above):

01:40 - His plan to help lift local boxing

03:46 - Is there enough talent to work with?

07:13 - How hard was it to hang up his gloves?

10:40 - His progression into coaching

Read more: https://str.sg/w6cb

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

