ST Sports Talk Podcast: Boxing ropes in 'The Chosen Wan' to turn fortunes around

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.
In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with former top national boxer Muhamad Ridhwan about his new role as co-coach of the national boxing squad, as it aims for improvement at the Cambodia SEA Games taking place in May 2023.
Ridhwan also talks about calling time on his professional career - how retirement crept up on him - and what he has been up to in the past 18 months.
Highlights(click/tap above):
01:40 - His plan to help lift local boxing
03:46 - Is there enough talent to work with?
07:13 - How hard was it to hang up his gloves?
10:40 - His progression into coaching
