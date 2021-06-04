ST Sports Talk Podcast: Are more S’porean parents ready to back their children’s sporting dreams?

ST Sports Talk Ep 132: Are more S’porean parents ready to back their children’s sporting dreams?

24:39 mins

Synopsis: ST Sports Talk is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast.

In this episode, sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and sports reporter Laura Chia invite Vera Ong and David Chua, who are among a growing group of parents who have gone against the traditional grain and thrown their full support behind their childrens’ pursuit of elite-level sport.

Ms Ong is the mother of 19-year-old tennis player Ethan Lye, who has largely been based abroad since 2012 honing his skills, while Mr Chua is the father of 25-year-old national badminton player Grace, who has represented Singapore at three SEA Games and the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in 2018.

They discuss:

1. Why they decided to go all in, and whether they had doubts (1:20)

2. Challenges as a parent taking this path (7:08)

3. Have critics told them they’ve made the wrong decision? (14:56)

4. How have their respective decisions affected them and their kids? (19:58)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Laura Chia (laura@sph.com.sg) and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Subscribe to the ST Sports Talk podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS

Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts