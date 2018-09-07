ST Sports Podcast: Will the Lions roar in the friendlies?

Duration: 7m 24s

The Singapore Premier League takes a break for the International Friendlies.

These will be the first matches under the guidance of interim coach Fandi Ahmad – who was given the role to guide the national team to and through November's AFF Suzuki Cup.

First are matches against Mauritius and Fiji. They may not sound like much, but they are ranked higher in the Fifa ranking than Singapore.

Jonathan Roberts talks to correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee about the new line-up and the players who Fandi should also be considering...

