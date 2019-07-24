ST Run: Sign up for cooking workshop on Aug 3 and learn to whip up healthier dishes

SINGAPORE - Few dishes will leave participants in this year's The Straits Times Run licking their chops like baked Gaba rice croquettes with Japanese curry sauce and colourful snowskin mooncakes.

And participants can learn to whip up an even healthier version at a cooking workshop on Aug 3.

Led by executive head chef K. Sakthivel, the session will be conducted at Allspice Institute in Bukit Merah Central as part of the run's build-up programme.

The workshop, which Hed Chef Hedy Khoo will help to host, will run from 2pm to 5pm, and is capped at 60 participants.

Chef Sakthivel will teach participants how to cook food from a healthy menu that has an emphasis on local heritage and flavour.

Those who are looking to bring out their inner chef will appreciate the various cooking techniques and herbs and spices used during the workshop.

He said: "We are using Naturel Brown Gaba and Riceberry rice because it contains power anti-oxidants and it's gluten-free and non-GMO.

"For the curry sauce, we are replacing the usual butter and sugar with healthier options."

Chef Sakthivel, who is also the institute's chief operating officer, explained that Brown Gaba and Riceberry rice helps to relieve stress and anxiety. It also helps to maintain the proper function of the central nervous system, delays the ageing process and ensures restful sleep.

Related Story Get ready for ST Run with range of pre-race activities

Allspice will also conduct a lucky draw for participants where four prizes, including three hampers, are up for grabs. The first hamper is valued at $120, second at $70, third at $50. There will also be an Allspice cooking workshop voucher worth $118.

All participants will also receive a goodie bag full of healthy products and tips from Allspice worth $15 each.

Anna Eio, administrative manager of the culinary and hospitality institute said: "ST Run 2019 is a great opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to a healthy lifestyle. This includes not only physical workouts but also what we eat."

The build-up to the seventh instalment of the Sept 29 ST Run will feature a range of fitness and lifestyle activities geared towards getting participants ready.

The activities cost between $5 and $10 per session, with all proceeds going to the ST School Pocket Money Fund. To register for the cooking class, which costs $5, and other activities, go to www.straitstimesrun.com.