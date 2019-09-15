ST Run: Sign up before registration closes at 11:59pm on Sunday

SINGAPORE - Registration for The Straits Times Run closes at 11:59pm on Sunday (Sept 15).

There are still slots available for the men's 10km competitive run and 3.5km fun run.

All other slots for the Sept 29 event are sold out due to overwhelming demand.

Normal registration fees are $60 (10km) and $50 (3.5km). Participants in any past edition will enjoy a loyal runner rate of $48 and $38.

OCBC cardholders and participants of the OCBC Cycle 2019, a partner of the ST Run, will enjoy 15 per cent off the normal rates.

All participants will receive goodie bags that include a New Balance NB Dry running top and NB Dry finisher's T-shirt.

Both are limited edition and worth $49 each.

Register at www.straitstimesrun.com