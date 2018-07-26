ST Run participants stand to win NB shoes

Some 60 runners participated in a leisurely jog around the Marina Bay area yesterday evening, wearing the latest performance shoes from New Balance.

The athletics brand launched three new products from its performance series - FuelCell Impulse, Fresh Foam Beacon, and FuelCore 5000 - which blendstyle with performance.

New Balance is the official sportswear sponsor for The Straits Times Run on Sept 23.

"The launch... demonstrates our never-ending commitment to continuously improve on New Balance's performance running," said Chee Ling, New Balance Singapore's assistant marketing manager. "We also host regular weekly running events through our New Balance Run Club initiative, offering the local running community opportunity to come together and work out, as well as to experience New Balance running innovations through our gear."

Running coach Loh Guo Pei, 27, was one of the runners present last night. She wore the Fresh Foam Beacon and said: "The cushioning of my shoes makes it feels softer and more plush, and it really wraps nicely around my feet.

"Each step that I take feels like it is absorbing all the impact that I am taking in."

Researcher and part-time swim coach Chua Khai Leng, 27, wore the FuelCore 5000 and was happy with the "bounce" of her shoes.

She said: "It is very light and snug, it's not a very 'bouncy' pair of shoes, so when I run I am closer to the ground, which is a more efficient way of running.

"Also, the design and colours are nice; I think I can really pull it off not just as a pair of running shoes but also wear it in a casual setting."

Participants who sign up for the ST Run by Aug 5 stand a chance to win a pair of either the FuelCore 5000 or the Fresh Foam Beacon, worth $169 and $179 respectively.

Ten pairs will be given away by New Balance. Winners will be contacted via e-mail or mobile on Aug 7. ST Run participants will enjoy 25 per cent off regular-priced New Balance products when they present their confirmation slip and NRIC at any New Balance store.