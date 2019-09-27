ST Run participants raring to go as race pack collection begins

Participants of The Straits Times Run showed they were raring to go for this Sunday's race as a queue formed outside the OCBC Arena an hour before race pack collection began at 11am yesterday.

Retiree Alan Khoo, 62, was among those in the queue. Mr Khoo, who goes for runs four times a week, will be taking part in the 18.45km category with his wife and son. This will be his third ST Run.

He said: "I have missed the run for two years, and I just want to come back for it. I particularly liked the second run, when we got to run into the Sports Hub."

Another returning participant was Jason Wong, who joined the queue sporting last year's ST Run T-shirt. The sales director, 55, signed up for the 10km race last year to get back into running, and while he walked occasionally during the race, there was a sense of satisfaction upon completing the run.

He said: "As age has caught up with me, I wanted to build my fitness up again. Since I did it before, I am going to try to do it every year.

"Last year, I ran with my family, but this year I will be running with my friends, and I hope to complete the run again."

Participants were kept engaged and entertained during the race pack collection, with the run's presenting sponsor Panasonic rolling out a game at its booth, and the first 200 participants winning a Veggie Life salad pack.

It also has a daily lucky draw, with one $150 voucher from Takashi-maya up for grabs. Yesterday's winner, Ms Afifah Aljaru, was selected by Panasonic's Ms Soh Yiling.

Elsewhere, Great Eastern, the ST Run's official insurer, conducted a steps challenge, with the man and woman who top the daily leaderboard winning prizes. Runners also thronged the booths for Compressport and Qoolmart.com, buying running-specific goods such as ankle guards and gels.

Participants can collect their race packs at OCBC Arena Hall 1 today from 11am to 8pm. Tomorrow's collection times are from 11am to 7pm.

Each tote bag contains a New Balance "Dry" race top worth $49, a water bottle, a wristband from Panasonic, Himalayan Salt candy, Tiger Balm Active Muscle Rub, Tiger Balm plaster, samples of Spinmatic Low Suds Laundry Liquid and Sofsil fabric softener, a voucher from the ST Run's official transport operator ShareTransport and a box of Win Win potato crisps.