ST Run: Men's 18.45km distance sold out, but registration for men's 3.5km and 10km extended to Sept 15

SINGAPORE - All places for the men's 18.45km distance in the Sept 29 The Straits Times Run have been taken up, organisers announced on Sunday (Sept 1).

However, there are still places in the men's 10km competitive run and 3.5km fun run available and the deadline to register for these two categories has been extended till Sept 15.

Last week, all women's races - covering all three categories (3.5km fun run, 10km and 18.45km) - were sold out.

This is the first time in six years that a category for the seven-year-old run has sold out. The only other edition that was completely sold out was the first ST Run in 2013.

This year's ST Run will begin and end at the Singapore Sports Hub. It is one of only two mass runs whose finish line is inside the National Stadium.

Normal registration fees are $70 (18.45km), $60 (10km) and $50 (3.5km). Participants in any past edition enjoy a Loyal Runner rate and need to pay only $58, $48 and $38, respectively. Register at www.straitstimesrun.com.

OCBC cardholders and participants of the OCBC Cycle 2019, a partner of the ST Run, will enjoy 15 per cent off the normal rates.

All ST Run participants will receive goodie bags that include a New Balance NB Dry running top and NB Dry finisher's T-shirt. Both are limited edition and worth $49.