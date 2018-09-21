ST Run: Here are the traffic arrangements and road closures to look out for on Sept 23

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times Run 2018 will be held on Sunday (Sept 23). To facilitate the event, certain roads will be closed to vehicular traffic on the day itself.

During the closure, access will only be granted to police and emergency vehicles.

Please see below for the full list provided by the Singapore Police Force:

From 1.30am to 9.30am

- The carriageway of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Esplanade Drive (between Mountbatten Road and Raffles Boulevard).

From 2.30am to 10.30am

- Republic Avenue

- The slip road leading from Nicoll Highway into Republic Avenue

-The slip road leading from Republic Avenue into Nicoll Highway

-The carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue

- The carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between Ophir Road and Republic Avenue)

From 3am to 8am

- Extreme left lane of Raffles Avenue in the direction of Stamford Road

From 3am to 10am

- Old Terminal Lane

- Extreme left lane of Geylang Road in the direction of Kallang Road

- Extreme left lane of Kallang Road in the direction of Victoria Street (between Geylang Road and Crawford Street)

From 3am to 10.30am

- Extreme left lane of Crawford Street in the direction of Republic Avenue

- The slip road leading from Stadium Drive into Nicoll Highway

- The roundabout connecting Stadium Drive into Nicoll Highway

- Stadium Drive (between the roundabout connecting Stadium Drive into Nicoll Highway and the roundabout connecting Stadium Drive, Stadium Boulevard and Stadium Walk)

- Stadium Boulevard abutting Singapore Sports Hub in the direction leading from and back towards the roundabout connecting Stadium Drive, Stadium Walk and Stadium Boulevard

From 3.30am to 8.30am

- Extreme left lane of Fullerton Road in the direction of Collyer Quay (between Esplanade Drive and Collyer Quay)

- Extreme left lane of Collyer Quay in the direction of Raffles Quay (between Fullerton Road and Marina Boulevard)

- Extreme left lane of Marina Boulevard in the direction of Bayfront Avenue (between Collyer Quay and Marina View)

From 4am to 10am

- Marina East Drive

- Rhu Cross

From 4am to 10.30am

- Stadium Lane

- Extreme left lane of Stadium Road in the direction of Kallang Airport Way

From 4am to 11am

- Extreme left lane of Kallang Airport Way in the direction of Kallang Airport Drive (between Stadium Road and Old Terminal Lane)