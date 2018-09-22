ST Run going greener

The Straits Times Run is going greener this year by launching two recycling initiatives.

Fraser & Neave (F&N), producer of the ST Run's official hydration partner 100Plus, will oversee the recycling of the aluminium cans and plastic bottles that contain its product.

F&N will place 10 Big Bottle Bins, each 1.41m tall, inside the National Stadium where the race finishes, where runners are encouraged to dispose of their empty bottles. There will also be a Crusher Machine where runners can dispose of empty cans.

Another "banana skin" will also be dealt with, following a tie-up with local green initiative group Green Nudge.

This will see the group of about 20 volunteers, led by founder Heng Li Seng, directing race participants to use the correct segregated bins for recyclable materials, namely banana peels, aluminium cans and plastic bottles.

The volunteers, wearing green vests, will be on duty at two "sustainability corners" inside the National Stadium.

Green Nudge will bag the banana peels, which it will then distribute to its network of various community partners for use in community gardens as fertiliser, for example. The group aims to collect 400kg of peels tomorrow.

"On its own, the banana peel can be very useful as compost," said Mr Heng.

"But if you throw it in a bin with cans, leftover food and so on, it will all be considered trash.

"Tackling the issue of contamination increases the recyclability of the items we are able to collect."

1 DAY TO GO

YOU CAN STILL SIGN UP Go to the ST Run Festival's information booth at the OCBC Arena, Hall 1, today (10.30am to 8.30pm). There are three categories: 5KM: $50/loyal runner rate: $38 10KM: $60/$48. 18.45KM: $70/$58 ROAD CLOSURES/AFFECTED BUS SERVICES SBS Transit has announced that 25 of its bus services - 7, 10, 13, 14, 16, 32, 33, 51, 56, 57, 63, 70M, 80, 100, 111, 130, 131, 133, 141, 145, 162M, 175, 195, 196 and 197 - will be affected by road closures for tomorrow's event. They will skip stops along Collyer Quay, Crawford Street, Kallang Road, Nicoll Highway and Raffles Avenue from 5.30am to 10.30am tomorrow. For more information, visit www.straitstimesrun.com

Ms Lee Yulin, organising chairman of this year's ST Run, said: "We are starting this recycling initiative to cut down on litter and wastage.

"As much as we want to keep healthy by engaging in exercise, we also want to be responsible citizens by making sure the environment is also healthy."

More than 12,000 runners will be participating in this year's run, with about a third in each of the three distances for the event.

Also, one-third of those taking part are "loyal runners" who had signed up for previous editions of the ST Run, now in its sixth year.

Today is the final day of the inaugural ST Run Festival, which is open to both ST Run participants and the public, at Hall 1 of the OCBC Arena at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Two-time SEA Games champion and national marathoner Mok Ying Ren will host a clinic today at the festival, where he will share last-minute race tips and provide information on pacing and hydration.