ST Run: First 300 to sign up at the OCBC Cycle Weekend Market from Friday will get exclusive gifts

SINGAPORE - There is added reason to sign up for this year's The Straits Times Run if you have not already done so.

The first 300 people to register for the Sept 23 run at the OCBC Cycle Weekend Market will receive exclusive ST Run premiums.

These are a cotton tote bag, a towel and a water bottle with a misting feature, which will not only help hydrate participants but also cool them down.

Simply sign up at the ST Run booth stationed at the OCBC Arena Hall 1 at the Singapore Sports Hub from 10am to 9pm (Friday and Saturday) and 8am to noon (Sunday).

There are three race categories to choose from - 5km ($50 to register), 10km ($60) and 18.45km ($70). Past participants enjoy a Loyal Runner rate and need to pay only $38, $48 and $58 respectively.

Each ST Run participant is entitled to a limited-edition New Balance NB Dry running vest worth $49, and those who finish their races also receive an additional NB Dry T-shirt.

Other perks include free insurance coverage by Great Eastern on race day as well as 25 per cent off regular-priced New Balance products.

ST subscribers who sign up for the race will also receive another bonus: an exclusive gym bag.

All six editions of the race have been backed by main sponsor Panasonic. This year, the post-race lucky draw grand prize is a Panasonic 65-inch 4K OLED TV set worth $8,999.

The Japanese electronics giant has also sponsored the prizes for the top three local* finishers of the 18.45km and 10km categories, and these include a host of items, from TV sets to cameras.

The inaugural OCBC Cycle Weekend Market, which will also see participants from this weekend's OCBC Cycle collect their event pack, will feature more than 20 vendors selling a variety of bike accessories, cycling gear and lifestyle products.

There will also be bean bags by local brand doob Bean Bags as well as hair treatment and chiropractic services on site.

* For the ST Run's prize eligibility and to sign up, visit www.straitstimesrun.com.

For more information about the OCBC Cycle, go to www.ocbccycle.com