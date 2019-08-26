ST Run finishers can collect trilogy of medals that portray cityscape

In sport, medals are synonymous with winners. And in the sport of running, everyone who crosses the finish line is a winner.

To that end, medals are big business and highly sought after even if the events are not considered elite or high level. For example, local running website JustRunLah has a photo gallery dedicated solely to showcasing medals for races here.

The Straits Times Run recognises the importance of acknowledging an athlete's achievement through medals, and this year, it has come up with an intriguing design to reward participants for their efforts.

Instead of being a one-off design like in the last six years, it has come up with a trilogy of medals for race-goers to collect. The three, when pieced together like a jigsaw, will showcase the city's landscape, which has formed the backdrop for the run over the years.

This year's medal will be the first "instalment" to be earned.

The second piece in the series can be gained through a virtual run, where participants sign up for and complete 18.45km between February and July next year. This can be done during a workout, and more details will be released later.

The estimated cost to take part in this virtual run is $10 per person, and those who complete it will be able to collect the virtual run medal at the 2020 ST Run race-pack collection.

The third and final piece of the "puzzle" will be given to those who complete their distance during next year's ST Run. It will have the words "Celebrating 175 years", which marks The Straits Times' 175th anniversary in 2020.

Medal maker ELM is also looking into the possibility of providing a box or plate - at a small cost - so runners can display their collection. Details have yet to be confirmed.

Said ST sports editor Lee Yulin, who is also organising chairman of the run: "There are hundreds of runs in Singapore, but the ST Run's trilogy of medals is unique and I urge those who want something different as a keepsake to sign up soon.

"It is not often that an institution in Singapore turns 175 and marks the occasion by creating mementoes that the public can collect."

Register for the Sept 29 ST Run at www.straitstimesrun.com. Normal registration fees are $70 (18.45km), $60 (10km) and $50 (3.5km). Participants of any past edition enjoy a Loyal Runner rate and need pay only $58, $48 and $38, respectively.

OCBC card holders and participants of the OCBC Cycle 2019, a partner of the ST Run, will enjoy 15 per cent off the normal rates.

All ST Run participants will receive goodie bags that include a New Balance NB Dry running top and NB Dry finisher's T-shirt. Both are limited edition and worth $49.