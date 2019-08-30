ST Run 2019: All women's races sold out, men's 18.45km slots selling fast

SINGAPORE - All slots for women at this year's The Straits Times Run are sold out, organisers announced on Friday (Aug 30). This covers all three categories - 3.5km fun run, 10km and 18.45km.

Slots for the men's 18.45km distance are expected to sell out over the weekend too.

However, there are still places in the men's 10km and 3.5km fun run available and the deadline to register for these two categories has been extended till Sept 15.

This is the first time in six years that a category for the seven-year-old run has sold out. The only other edition that was completely sold out was the first ST Run in 2013.

This year's ST Run will begin and end at the Singapore Sports Hub. It is one of only two mass runs whose finish line is inside the National Stadium.

Register for the Sept 29 ST Run at www.straitstimesrun.com.

Normal registration fees are $70 (18.45km), $60 (10km) and $50 (3.5km). Participants of any past edition enjoy a Loyal Runner rate and need pay only $58, $48 and $38, respectively.

OCBC card holders and participants of the OCBC Cycle 2019, a partner of the ST Run, will enjoy 15 per cent off the normal rates.

All ST Run participants will receive goodie bags that include a New Balance NB Dry running top and NB Dry finisher's T-shirt. Both are limited edition and worth $49.