ST Run 2018: Keep cool with the loot in the event's goodie bag

SNGAPORE - Oh goodie, it's nearly time for The Straits Times Run.

With barely three weeks to go till the Sept 23 event, members of the Society for the Physically Disabled kicked off the final stage of preparations by filling in the participants' goodie bags yesterday.

This year's "loot" includes two New Balance "Dry" T-shirts (one for participating and one for finishing) worth a total of $98 and several items to help participants bear with the heat better.

These include arm sleeves to protect runners from sunburn, a mini USB fan that one can attach to a mobile phone to keep cool, and if the sun and grit get in your eyes - lubricant eye drops from GenTeal.

Those sore after the event can use the Tiger Balm Active Muscle Rub to ease their aches.

Each participant's drawstring bag, that has a unique slot for a runner's earphones, also includes a $200 voucher from Mobot as well as one which entitles a runner to get $20 off Alcon's Dailies Total 1 or Dailies Total 1 Multifocal contact lenses.

A box of Win Win potato crisps and AA batteries from the ST Run's presenting sponsor Panasonic are also being given away.

Participants and the public can look out for more bargains at the race-pack collection, which this year has been turned into a three-day festival from Sept 20 to 22.

There will be a flea market, as well as a slew of activities such as body combat, zumba and K-Kardio. Star Wars fans can get their kicks by going to The Saber Authority's booth and seeing how the Philippine martial art of Pekiti-Tirsia Kali can be combined with lit sabres for a fun workout.

Two-time SEA Games gold medallist Mok Ying Ren, who pens a weekly ST Run build-up column in The Sunday Times Fitness page, will give participants last-minute race tips on Sept 22.

This year's run comprises three categories - 5km, 10km and 18.45km. Registration is $50, $60 and $70 respectively. Past participants enjoy a loyal runner rate ($38, $48 and $58).

Sign up for the ST Run at www.straitstimesrun.com