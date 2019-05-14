ST Podcast: Why Liverpool's EPL failure isn't the end; Singapore Slingers a step from national basketball glory

A Game Of Two Halves Ep 32: Why Liverpool's EPL failure isn't the end; Singapore Slingers a step from national basketball glory

12:45 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Straits Times sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee are joined by The New Paper's digital editor Jonathan Roberts, and they dissect the recently-concluded English Premier League season and its incredible title race that went down to the final day.

Resident Liverpudlian and Reds fan Roberts explains why he is in a zen mode even after his favourite football team could not end its 29-year domestic title drought.

In the second half, they discuss the Singapore Slingers. They are in the endgame now - they play Indonesian side CLS knights in the deciding Game 5 of the Asean Basketball League finals at the OCBC Arena on Wednesday (May 15).

With the tie finely-poised at 2-2, Lee - who travelled to Surabaya with the Slingers for Games 3 and 4 - sets the scene and shares why winning the regional title would be an outstanding achievement.

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee

Edited by: Adam Azlee

