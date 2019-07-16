ST Podcast: Warriors' financial woes; Dramatic Cricket World Cup final

A Game Of Two Halves Ep 42: Warriors' financial woes; Cricket World Cup final's dramatic ending and preview of football's International Champions Cup in Singapore

17:54 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

In this episode, ST sports editor Lee Yulin, assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz discuss Roger Federer's heartbreaking loss at Wimbledon and Novak Djokovic's legacy, as well as THAT ending in the Cricket World Cup final.

Sazali also delves into nine-time Singapore champions' Warriors financial woes and gives football fans a brief taste of what they can expect when Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus and Inter Milan come to town this week.

Produced by: Lee Yulin and Sazali Abdul Aziz

Edited by: Ernest Luis

