ST Podcast: Vietnam and Thailand shine at Asian Cup; will Liverpool be kings of mettle?

A Game Of Two Halves Ep 22: Vietnam and Thailand shine at Asian Cup; will Liverpool be kings of mettle?

Time: 12:08

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

ST sports’ Sazali Abdul Aziz is joined by Wang Meng Meng, and they talk about the weekend's Premier League action.



Did Liverpool demonstrate the mettle of champions in their 4-3 win over Crystal Palace? Is Mo Salah a diver? Did Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri make a fatal mistake by tearing into his players after the 2-0 loss to Arsenal?



The duo also discuss Vietnam’s and Thailand's journey in the ongoing Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates, while ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath joins in with a special dispatch from Melbourne, where he is covering the Australian Open tennis tournament.



Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz, Ernest Luis and Adam Azlee

