ST Podcast: Toronto Raptors' fairytale run to the NBA finals; Potential new Lions' head honcho

A Game Of Two Halves Ep 34: Toronto Raptors' fairytale run to the NBA finals; Potential new Lions' head honcho

10:51 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee salute the underdogs who punched above their weight over the weekend - Toronto Raptors reached the NBA finals for the first time in their 24-year history, while 112-year-old Italian Serie A club Atalanta will make their first appearance in the group stage of next season's Champions League.

The two also discuss the imminent appointment of the new Lion tamer - rumoured to be Japanese coach Tatsuma Yoshida - to helm the men's national football team.

This will come ahead of the June international break with friendly matches against Solomon Islands and Myanmar, as well as other recent developments in local football.

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee

Edited by: Adam Azlee

