ST Podcast: Time's up for Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri; impact of young football coaches in Singapore

A Game Of Two Halves (Season 2): Chelsea's boss Maurizio Sarri under fire and the impact of young football coaches in Singapore

Time: 15:16

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast.

In this episode, David Lee and Sazali Abdul Aziz discuss if Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is on his way out of Stamford Bridge after that 6-0 hammering by Manchester City last weekend.

Is City's Sergio Aguero the best English Premier League striker ever after chalking up his 11th English Premier League hat-trick in that same game to tie Alan Shearer's all-time record?

In local football, what impact will Balestier Khalsa's appointment of the youngest-ever Singapore Premier League head coach in Khidhir Khamis have on the local football ecosytem? Starting their own sports academies: Is this a viable career path for local sportsmen after their days as athletes are over?

Produced by: David Lee and Ernest Luis

Subscribe, like and rate A Game of Two Halves:

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: http://str.sg/o8MK

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg