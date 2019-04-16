ST Podcast: Tiger Woods' great comeback at 43; Can badminton do more to be a truly global sport?

A Game Of Two Halves Ep 30: Tiger Woods' great comeback at 43; Can badminton do more to be a truly global sport?

16:42 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Host David Lee hosts assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath in this episode.

After a 11-year wait, Tiger Woods has won a golf major again, claiming victory in the Masters at Augusta National over the weekend, winning his 15th career major. His last triumph had been the 2008 US Open.

What is the impact of this victory and can he win three more to match Jack Nicklaus' record of 18?

In the second half of the podcast, what were the highlights from the star-studded Singapore Badminton Open and what can be done for the sport to become truly global?

Produced by: David Lee

Edited by: Adam Azlee

