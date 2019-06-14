ST Podcast: Teddy Sheringham on Spurs, Singapore and playing in Scandinavia

A Game Of Two Halves Ep 38: Oh Teddy Teddy! Sheringham on Spurs, Singapore and playing in Scandinavia

11:10 mins

Synopsis: This is a special edition of A Game of Two Halves - The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz talks to former Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and England striker Teddy Sheringham, who was in Singapore recently as a Spurs ambassador to grace the AIA Kids Football Camp at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Sheringham discusses Spurs' prospects for next season, and recalls his own experience of playing in Singapore in 1995.

He shares about his often-overlooked playing stint in Scandinavia and how Lions striker Ikhsan Fandi's stint at Norweigian side Raufoss is "brilliant" for his football development.

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz

Edited by: Adam Azlee

