ST Podcast: Swimmer Theresa Goh retires; Singapore football's renaissance?

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 50: National swimmer Theresa Goh retires, and a Singapore football renaissance?

Time: 13:55 mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

In this 50th episode, Bernard Lim is joined by national swimmer Theresa Goh, ST sports journalists David Lee and Nicole Chia as they talk about Goh's career and her legacy in and outside the pool, and what sparked the national football team's recent fine results in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Produced by: David Lee & Money FM's Bernard Lim

Edited by: Money FM's Olivia Quay

