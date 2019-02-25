ST Podcast: ST Athlete of the Year Muhammad Jaris Goh

Sports Interview Special: ST Athlete of the Year Muhammad Jaris Goh

In a special episode, Sazali Abdul Aziz talks with national bowler Muhammad Jaris Goh, moments after he was crowned Straits Times Athlete of the Year 2019.

The award capped a hat-trick of awards. The week before the ST gong, Goh was named Singapore Bowling Federation's Bowler of the Year and became one of four Singapore Sports School alumni to receive the Moo Soon Chong Outstanding Student-Athlete Award.

But even with the incredible success, Goh is humble to a fault.

"It hasn't sunk in," said Goh, when he sat down with ST about an hour later. "When my name was announced, I thought, 'No way!'. After I got back to my seat, SBF president Jessie Phua even came up to me and said, 'Yes Jaris, this is real'."

