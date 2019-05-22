ST Podcast: Sorting Singapore taekwondo's governance mess; Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros promise

Rafael Nadal on his way to winning a ninth Italian Open title on Sunday (May 19), as he defeated Novak Djokovic.
Published
1 hour ago

A Game Of Two Halves Ep 33: Singapore taekwondo in governance mess; Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros promise

7:43 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Sports correspondent David Lee hosts his colleague Nicole Chia in this episode as they discuss Rafael Nadal's road to Roland Garros this year as the favourite to win his 12th French Open title.

Fresh off his Rome Masters triumph, what makes Nadal such a beast on clay?

In the second half of the episode, they look at the controversy surrounding the Singapore Taekwondo Federation and what it means for Singapore taekwondo.

And why Ikhsan Fandi scoring in Europe, such a big deal? 

Produced by: David Lee and Nicole Chia

Edited by: Adam Azlee

