ST Podcast: SNOC denies Soh Rui Yong SEA Games berth

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 45: SNOC denies Soh Rui Yong SEA Games berth; Leadership in sports associations under the microscope
10:15 mins
Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.
Was the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) too harsh in denying double SEA Games marathon champion Soh Rui Yong the chance to defend his title over his "attitude and behaviour"?
Why is leadership in national sports associations often in the headlines for the wrong reasons?
In this episode, ST sports editor Lee Yulin, assistant sports editor Low Lin Fhoong and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz give their take on these issues.
Produced by: Lee Yulin and Sazali Abdul Aziz
Edited by: Adam Azlee
