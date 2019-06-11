ST Podcast: Singapore's rising young footballers; Clay master Nadal

A Game Of Two Halves Ep 37: Glory for Portugal; Singapore's rising young footballers; Nadal's unrivalled class on clay

In this episode, sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee, and assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath talk about the power of youth - and how it powered a new-look Portugal side to the Nations League title just three years after an unlikely ageing squad won Euro 2016.

They also discuss Fandi Ahmad's Singapore Under-22 team that has lifted the spirits of local fans with their triumph in the Merlion Cup.

The trio also marvel at Rafael Nadal's mind-boggling 12th Roland Garros win, a feat Brijnath is certain will not happen again in his lifetime. But will the 33-year-old Spaniard be forever be remembered as the second-best tennis player of his generation, after a certain Roger Federer? Or is there still time for him to enhance his legacy?

