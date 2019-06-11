ST Podcast: Singapore's rising young footballers; Clay master Nadal

A Game Of Two Halves Ep 37: Glory for Portugal; Singapore's rising young footballers; Nadal's unrivalled class on clay
12:17 mins
Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.
In this episode, sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee, and assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath talk about the power of youth - and how it powered a new-look Portugal side to the Nations League title just three years after an unlikely ageing squad won Euro 2016.
They also discuss Fandi Ahmad's Singapore Under-22 team that has lifted the spirits of local fans with their triumph in the Merlion Cup.
The trio also marvel at Rafael Nadal's mind-boggling 12th Roland Garros win, a feat Brijnath is certain will not happen again in his lifetime. But will the 33-year-old Spaniard be forever be remembered as the second-best tennis player of his generation, after a certain Roger Federer? Or is there still time for him to enhance his legacy?
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz
Edited by: Adam Azlee
Subscribe, like and rate A Game of Two Halves on:
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK
Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg