ST PODCAST: Singapore's F1 ambitions and the haze's impact on local sport

#GameOfTwoHalves Episode 51: Singapore's F1 ambitions and the haze's impact on local sport.

Time: 13:58 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

In this 51st episode, Bernard Lim is joined by sports editor Lee Yulin and assistant sports editor Low Lin Fhoong, as they discuss the thrills and spills of the Sept 20-22 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, and the impact of the haze on athletes and local sports events such as the upcoming The Straits Times Run.

Produced by: Lee Yulin, Low Lin Fhoong & Money FM's Bernard Lim

Edited by: Penelope Lee & Money FM's Olivia Quay

