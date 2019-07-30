ST Podcast: Schooling underperforms; Bale unwanted

A Game Of Two Halves Ep 44: Joseph Schooling disappoints at World Championships; Gareth Bale unwanted at Real Madrid

11:32 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

In this episode, ST sports editor Lee Yulin (right), assistant sports editor Low Lin Fhoong (left) and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz (centre) discuss Olympic champion Joseph Schooling's disappointing performance at the swimming World Championships as well as footballer Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid.

Produced by: Lee Yulin and Sazali Abdul Aziz

Edited by: Adam Azlee

