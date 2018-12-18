ST Podcast: Liverpool schooling Man Utd; Vietnam's Suzuki Cup success brings commercial benefits

A Game Of Two Halves | Season 1 | Ep 17 – Liverpool schooling Man Utd; Vietnam's Suzuki Cup success brings commercial benefits

Time: 14:29 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday on all global podcasting platforms - Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts.

In this episode, Shamir Osman and Wang Meng Meng discuss man management in football and if Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has lost the plot, or just the dressing room.

Under former boss Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United was home to big, possibly even disruptive personalities, featuring the likes of Eric Cantona, Roy Keane and Cristiano Ronaldo, and they flourished. Why is the club struggling with just one Paul Pogba?

In the second half of the show, we look at Vietnam's success at the AFF Suzuki Cup, and the impact its head coach Park Hang Seo has had on the team, part of which also goes beyond football.

With Malaysia deserving of credit, Thailand playing with second stringers and now Vietnam seemingly going from strength to strength, where does Singapore football go from here?

Produced by: Shamir Osman and Ernest Luis

