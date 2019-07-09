ST Podcast: Impact of US female footballers & tennis' Coco Gauff on sport

A Game Of Two Halves Ep 42: Megan Rapinoe, the World Cup-winning US team, and tennis wunderkind Coco Gauff
9:48 mins
Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.
In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz is joined by his colleagues - reporters Nicole Chia and Kimberly Kwek - as they talk about women who have made waves in sports recently.
They discuss the legacy the US team - led by their outspoken skipper Megan Rapinoe - has left after winning a fourth World Cup title last weekend, as well as 15-year-old tennis player Coco Gauff, who announced herself in spectacular fashion at Wimbledon.
The trio also mull if a female athlete might become as big a global superstar as Cristiano Ronaldo - who was mobbed when he visited Singapore last week - and what it will take for it to happen.
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz
Edited by: Adam Azlee
