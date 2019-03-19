ST Podcast: G.O.A.T Messi and Singapore's marathon record-setter Soh Rui Yong

A Game of Two Halves Ep 28: G.O.A.T Messi and Singapore's marathon record-setter Soh Rui Yong

11:51 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

This week, Sazali Abdul Aziz and Wang Meng Meng pay tribute to Lionel Messi after the Barcelona man's stupendous hat-trick against Real Betis in the Spanish La Liga. They discuss whether it is the Argentinian superstar, or a certain Portuguese peacock, who is truly the "G.O.A.T" (Greatest of All Time).

In the second half of this episode, the ST sports correspondents also talk about national marathoner Soh Rui Yong breaking the 24-year-old national record in Seoul over the weekend, as well as new-fangled sports like breakdancing, kitesurfing, skateboarding and sport climbing, that will feature at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz and Ernest Luis

