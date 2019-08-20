ST Podcast: FAS eyeing place at 2034 World Cup - Fair idea or plain folly?

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 46: Goal 2034 or own goal?; What does it take to be a pro athlete in Singapore?

12:24 mins

Synopsis: A Game Of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Is the Football Association of Singapore's aim of having a team at the 2034 World Cup just a pipe dream? What needs to be done to make this grand plan come to fruition?

GEM - glamour, endorsements, money. But not all of Singapore's professional athletes get to live the good life. For some, there is also struggle and suffering.

In this episode, ST sports editor Lee Yulin, assistant sports editor Low Lin Fhoong and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz give their take on these issues.

Produced by: Lee Yulin and Sazali Abdul Aziz

Edited by: Adam Azlee

