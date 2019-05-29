ST Podcast: Dream Team '94 players Lim Tong Hai, Lee Man Hon preview Spurs-Liverpool Champs League final

A Game Of Two Halves Ep 35: Dream Team '94 players Lim Tong Hai, Lee Man Hon preview the Spurs-Liverpool Champions League final
13:25 mins
Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday but this is a special edition with new guests.
Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur meet on Sunday morning (Singapore time) in one of the most intriguing Champions League finals in recent times.
Former national footballers Lim Tong Hai and Lee Man Hon - Reds and Spurs die-hards respectively - join ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz to preview the epic clash, discussing which was the most memorable game in their teams' runs to the final, the key men in Madrid, whether Harry Kane should start for Spurs, and why the London side's woeful record of one win in 14 past meetings with Liverpool, ought to be chucked out the window.
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Adam Azlee
