ST Podcast: Dissecting Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's crazy refusal to be substituted

A Game Of Two Halves (Season 2): Dissecting Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's crazy refusal to be substituted

Time: 13:44 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Manchester City won the League Cup on Sunday, but all the headlines revolved around Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's incredible refusal to be substituted at the end of extra time. ST's Sazali Abdul Aziz and Wang Meng Meng discuss if it was a case of simple miscommunication - as Blues coach Maurizio Sarri and his shot-stopper later claimed - or blatant mutiny.

Another big match in England over the weekend saw Premier League leaders Liverpool scrape a point against a Manchester United team that appeared to have half its first XI on crutches. Why has Juergen Klopp's previously irresistible side sputtered, and is Mo Salah's form against the Top Six a cause for concern?

In the second half of this podcast, Sazali and Wang also discuss basketball, triathlon, athletics and the mixed martial arts action that took place in Singapore over the weekend, as well as the new local domestic football season, which kicked off last weekend with Albirex Niigata amazingly not winning the silverware that was on offer.

The White Swans had won 13 of the previous 15 trophies on offer since 2015, but are much-changed from last year's squad that made a clean sweep and won the Singapore Premier League without suffering a defeat.

Does this mean their fortunes could take a turn for the worse this year?

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

