ST Podcast: Ben Davis defaults on national service and young football talent in England

A Game Of Two Halves |S1 E25| Ben Davis defaults on national service and young football talent in England

David Lee hosts his ST sports colleague Sazali Abdul Aziz in this episode.



Where does Benjamin Davis' future lie after the Fulham Under-18 midfielder was labelled a defaulter by Mindef for failing to return to Singapore to report for National Service?



Why is Chelsea's dead man walking Maurizio Sarri refusing to give young striker Callum Hudson-Odoi a chance to shine despite a clear lack of cutting edge in their 2-0 FA Cup defeat by Manchester United? Is Pep Guardiola getting it right at Manchester City with Phil Foden scoring twice in their 4-1 win over Newport?



Which English team is bucking the trend and blooding youngsters? Hint: They are coming to Singapore in July.



Produced by: David Lee, Sazali Abdul Aziz and Adam Azlee



