ST Podcast: Ben Davis defaults on national service and young football talent in England

A Game Of Two Halves |S1 E25| Ben Davis defaults on national service and young football talent in England
Time: 12m 23s
David Lee hosts his ST sports colleague Sazali Abdul Aziz in this episode.
Where does Benjamin Davis' future lie after the Fulham Under-18 midfielder was labelled a defaulter by Mindef for failing to return to Singapore to report for National Service?
Why is Chelsea's dead man walking Maurizio Sarri refusing to give young striker Callum Hudson-Odoi a chance to shine despite a clear lack of cutting edge in their 2-0 FA Cup defeat by Manchester United? Is Pep Guardiola getting it right at Manchester City with Phil Foden scoring twice in their 4-1 win over Newport?
Which English team is bucking the trend and blooding youngsters? Hint: They are coming to Singapore in July.
Produced by: David Lee, Sazali Abdul Aziz and Adam Azlee
