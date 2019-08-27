ST Podcast: Awe-inspiring feats - Ben Stokes and badminton starlets Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 47: Ben Stokes and other awe-inspiring sporting feats, and badminton starlets Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min

11:23 mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Ben Stokes kept England's Ashes hopes alive with his 135 not out against Australia, in what has gone down as one of the great individual sporting performances of all-time. ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath, ST correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and ST reporter Nicole Chia talk about similar sporting feats which have taken their breath away and left an indelible mark on them.

The trio also recap the splendid runs of national shuttlers Loh Kean Kew and Yeo Jia Min at the Badminton World Championships, where 22-year-old Loh reached the last 16 and 20-year-old Yeo reached the quarter-finals. What more can be done to ensure the two starlets keep improving?

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz

Edited by: Adam Azlee

