ST Podcast: A Game Of Two Halves | Season 1 | Ep9 - UFC aftermath and Thierry Henry's big challenge

Jonathan Roberts and Sazali Abdul Aziz
Jonathan Roberts and Sazali Abdul Aziz
Published
Oct 16, 2018, 9:30 pm SGT

A Game Of Two Halves | Season 1 | Ep9 - UFC aftermath and Thierry Henry's big challenge

Duration: 14.23

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov having a laugh calling out Floyd Mayweather Jr? Who is fitter - a boxer or an MMA fighter? And what skills will Thierry Henry need for his new coachinng gig at Monaco?

Host Jonathan Roberts and ST Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz discuss...

Produced by: Jonathan Roberts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Topics: 

Branded Content