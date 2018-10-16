ST Podcast: A Game Of Two Halves | Season 1 | Ep9 - UFC aftermath and Thierry Henry's big challenge

A Game Of Two Halves | Season 1 | Ep9 - UFC aftermath and Thierry Henry's big challenge
Duration: 14.23
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov having a laugh calling out Floyd Mayweather Jr? Who is fitter - a boxer or an MMA fighter? And what skills will Thierry Henry need for his new coachinng gig at Monaco?
Host Jonathan Roberts and ST Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz discuss...
Produced by: Jonathan Roberts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
