ST Podcast: A Game Of Two Halves | Season 1 | Ep13 - The Lions after Fandi and a new low for Loew

Time: 14.25 raspy minutes

Following the brief hiatus, a croaking Jonathan Roberts is joined by ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz.

They look ahead to life for the Singapore Lions after Fandi Ahmad finishes his Suzuki Cup stint. What has he brought to the team and what values will his replacement need? As well as asking the big question: Could FAS look across the Causeway for the next head coach?

Elsewhere, Germany find themselves with a different coach issue. After failing to get past the group stages of the World Cup, Germany is also out of the Nations League tournament. Is it time for Joachim Loew to go?

Produced by Jonathan Roberts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: https://str.sg/stpodcasts

On Spotify: https://str.sg/oegK

On iTunes: https://str.sg/o8MK

On Google podcasts: https://str.sg/oeLp