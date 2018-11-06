ST Podcast A Game Of Two Halves | S1 | E12: A Fandi fairy tale at Suzuki Cup? Liverpool are unbeaten but are they unsteady?

Duration: 10:38

There's a tussle for the top in the EPL between Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool. And while all three are unbeaten so far, it is Liverpool who look most unsteady.

And the Suzuki Cup starts on Friday with four-time winners Singapore looking to make it five and equal Thailand's record.

With Fandi Ahmad leading the squad, he's brought in seven debutants – including his two sons Ikhsan Fandi and Irfan Fandi. Will it be a dream moment of the family finding victory together?

Jonathan Roberts and ST Sports correspondent Wang Meng Meng discuss...

Produced by: Jonathan Roberts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

On Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGp

On iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXA

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeGM