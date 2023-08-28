ST Full-time Report: Shanti Pereira eyes Asian Games - ‘Year isn’t over yet’ | Silat’s Sheik Farhan wins first Sportsman of the Year gong

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Shanti Pereira surpassed all her expectations at last week’s World Athletics Championships. Not only did she seal qualification for the Paris Olympics, she became the first Singaporean to reach the semi-finals in one of the events. Her next assignment is gold at the Asian Games in September.
Next, Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau’ddin and Feng Tianwei picked up their first and fourth Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year gongs respectively at last week’s Singapore Sports Awards.
Finally, it was not too long ago that Singapore-based e-sports team Paper Rex were competing in local events. They won the 2020 Teck Ghee CSC community tournament for $500. Last Saturday, they finished second in the Valorant Champions grand final in Los Angeles and earned US$400,000.
History-making week at World Championships a ‘dream come true’ for Shanti Pereira
Sporting Life: Alcaraz is exactly what Djokovic needs – A final problem to solve
At the risk of being branded a heretic, life without Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is bearable, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Silat's Sheik Farhan wins his first Sportsman of the Year award, Feng Tianwei gets her fourth
Young bowler Colleen Pee was named the top Sportsgirl, with kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder winning the best Sportsboy award.
Singapore-based team Paper Rex win US$400k after finishing second at Valorant Champions
They lost 3-1 to North American side Evil Geniuses in the grand final, but still took home their highest prize money.
Singapore footballer Danelle Tan raring to go as Dortmund kick off season
The 18-year-old became the first Asian to join the women’s team of German giants Borussia Dortmund in June.
Podcast: Dissecting Saudi Arabia’s splurge in world football
Deepanraj Ganesan and his guests discuss the rise of the Middle East and if fans should welcome it or be concerned.
A serving of football with your food? Thai quartet spice up Singapore’s Women’s National League
The players, who competed in previous editions of the World Cup, have joined local side Royal Arion.
Lion City Sailors get favourable AFC Champions League draw
Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema will feature in other groups for their new Saudi clubs.
In The Driver’s Seat: Formula One returns from summer break but not much has changed with Red Bull still dominant
The team have won all 13 races this season, with Max Verstappen’s win at the Dutch GP his ninth in a row, writes David Tremayne.
Singapore capture record six golds at Asian Junior Wushu Championships
The squad also added four silver and eight bronze medals during the competition in Macau.