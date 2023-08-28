ST Full-time Report: Shanti Pereira eyes Asian Games - ‘Year isn’t over yet’ | Silat’s Sheik Farhan wins first Sportsman of the Year gong

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Shanti Pereira surpassed all her expectations at last week’s World Athletics Championships. Not only did she seal qualification for the Paris Olympics, she became the first Singaporean to reach the semi-finals in one of the events. Her next assignment is gold at the Asian Games in September.

Next, Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau’ddin and Feng Tianwei picked up their first and fourth Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year gongs respectively at last week’s Singapore Sports Awards.

Finally, it was not too long ago that Singapore-based e-sports team Paper Rex were competing in local events. They won the 2020 Teck Ghee CSC community tournament for $500. Last Saturday, they finished second in the Valorant Champions grand final in Los Angeles and earned US$400,000.

