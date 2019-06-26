ST correspondent lauded for sports coverage

The Straits Times correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz, winner of the Singapore Sports Awards' Sports Journalist of the Year, is presented with a trophy and a $2,000 cheque by Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin (left) at Singapore Press Holdings yesterday. Sazali was recognised for his coverage of the local sports scene, including his feature on how housing redevelopment plans for the Farrer Park area affected the sports community. Also present yesterday were ST editor Warren Fernandez and ST sports editor Lee Yulin.