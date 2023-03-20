ST Full-time Report: ST Athlete of the Year, two nominees unveiled | Tampines returns to SPL summit

Dear ST reader,

Two Straits Times Athlete of the Year nominees have been announced, para swimmer Yip Pin Xiu and kitefoiler Max Maedar. We asked them to write a letter to themselves as a reminder why they chose this sporting path. The rest of our nominees will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Next, in local football, the Women's Premier League kicked off last weekend with Lion City Sailors getting their title defence off to a flying start. In the Singapore Premier League, Tampines Rover showed their title credentials by beating defending champions Albirex Niigata and will be one to watch this season.

Finally, there's good news for table tennis fans in Singapore with the announcement that the International Table Tennis Federation is exploring setting up its first Home of Table Tennis facility here.

