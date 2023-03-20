ST Full-time Report: ST Athlete of the Year, two nominees unveiled | Tampines returns to SPL summit

Dear ST reader,
Two Straits Times Athlete of the Year nominees have been announced, para swimmer Yip Pin Xiu and kitefoiler Max Maedar. We asked them to write a letter to themselves as a reminder why they chose this sporting path. The rest of our nominees will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
Next, in local football, the Women's Premier League kicked off last weekend with Lion City Sailors getting their title defence off to a flying start. In the Singapore Premier League, Tampines Rover showed their title credentials by beating defending champions Albirex Niigata and will be one to watch this season.
Finally, there's good news for table tennis fans in Singapore with the announcement that the International Table Tennis Federation is exploring setting up its first Home of Table Tennis facility here.
See you again next week. For more sports news on the go, check out ST Sport on Instagram.
Athlete of the Year nominee: Maximilian Maeder’s letter to his future self
Athlete of the Year nominee: Yip Pin Xiu’s letter to her younger self
The para swimmer reminds herself that nothing is impossible if you set your mind to it and follow through with actions.
In The Driver's Seat: Hokey-Cokey race for Alonso, Aston Martin
He finishes third to achieve 100 podiums, then has it taken away after a penalty, before it is reinstated later.
Tampines return to SPL summit with resilient win over defending champions Albirex
Lion City Sailors’ Ernie, Izzati go the distance to win second women’s league title
The duo juggled day jobs, club and national team training with a stint in Malaysian side FC Swat to prepare for the season.
From Argentina to Morocco, these Ladies European Tour players are paving the way for others back home
Magdalena Simmermacher built a bunker on her father's farm in Argentina so she could have somewhere to practise.
China world No. 4 Wang Manyu’s best moment is also one she wants to forget
The 24-year-old, in town for the Singapore Smash, has an Olympic team gold and five world titles.
Discussions ongoing for Singapore to be world’s first Home of Table Tennis
On The Ball: Reignite the fire, Reds, or it’s Europa Conference League next
Liverpool, who face City in their next league game on April 1, must rely on other teams' slip-ups to get a top-four spot.
Glen Lim rewrites men’s 800m freestyle record at Singapore National Age Group C’ships
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.