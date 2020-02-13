ST Athlete of the Year ceremony postponed owing to coronavirus

The Straits Times Athlete of the Year ceremony, which had been scheduled for Feb 26, will be postponed in light of the coronavirus situation.

The event, held annually since 2009 and backed by isotonic drink 100Plus, was slated to have 200 attendees.

They included Singapore's sports leaders, national sports association chiefs, national athletes, former Olympians as well as participants from the National School Games (NSG).

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu was guest of honour for the Feb 26 event.

The ceremony is organised to recognise and honour the handful of Singapore athletes whose individual and collective triumphs and achievements lit up Singapore sport last year.

ST said the decision to postpone the event was taken given the current spread of the coronavirus. Singapore moved its disease outbreak response up a level to orange last Friday as the virus spread further within the country, with new cases of unknown origin announced.

ST editor Warren Fernandez said yesterday: "While we regret having to postpone this event, the safety of all our participants is our top concern, especially since quite a few of our guests are youths in the sporting community.

"So, unfortunately, we will have to defer the event and plan to meet again another time."

The ST Athlete of the Year ceremony is the latest in a series of local sports events that have been cancelled or postponed in recent weeks.

These include golf's prestigious HSBC Women's World Championship, the NSG, as well as events in canoeing, dragon boating, floorball, fencing and swimming.