SSF sets sail with Ho as its new exec director

Fresh off a successful campaign at Tokyo 2020, which saw the Republic reach a medal race at an Olympics for the first time, the Singapore Sailing Federation (SSF) is keen to build on that achievement.

To help it chart new waters, it has appointed Terence Ho, a former Republic of Singapore Navy lieutenant-colonel, as its new executive director.

Ho is the SSF's third executive director since 2017, and takes over from Tan Thong Meng, who leaves after two years to pursue his personal endeavours as captain of a superyacht.

SSF president Lincoln Chee thanked Tan for his contributions over the two years, during which he mapped out the ideal standard of operations for the National Sailing Centre and worked closely with the federation's affiliates.

Chee hopes the appointment of Ho will help the SSF achieve the federation's goal of becoming a medal contender in the Olympic and World Sailing class events, as it navigates the operational and financial challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At Tokyo 2020, 49er FX pair Cecilia Low and Kimberly Lim made history by becoming the first sailors from Singapore to qualify for a medal race at the Olympics.

Chee said: "Terence brings several decades of strategic and operational experience as a senior officer in the navy.

"Our milestone performances at the recent Tokyo Olympics give us impetus for the coming Asian Games and 2024 Olympic Games and so the priority is on execution."

Apart from building on what was achieved at the Tokyo Games, Ho, 49, hopes to raise the standards of the sport and ensure sailing remains accessible and inclusive to all.

The federation also has plans to host a marquee event in Singapore that will feature world-class sailors.

It hopes that will help to generate interest and investment in the sport.

"I take over the helm of a strong and capable team who have braved the brunt of the pandemic," said Ho, an avid scuba diver who runs his own start-up, IncuBaker, a food and beverage incubator.

"With our success from the Tokyo Games, it is clear that the SSF has strong fundamentals, and what we need to do now is develop and expand on the continued support from the athletes, sailors, parents, sponsors and the Government."